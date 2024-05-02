Saudi Arabia Calls For Unifying Arab Efforts To Face Environmental Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and President of the 38th session of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli called for unifying Arab efforts against regional environmental challenges.

This statement came on Thursday during the opening of the activities of the 38th session of the General Assembly of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development held in Riyadh.

Al-Fadhli pointed out that the Arab region has opportunities to use technology, innovation and investment opportunities in improving agricultural practices to become more productive, efficient and sustainable in the use of water and natural resources, promoting regional and international trade and cooperation.

Minister Al-Fadhli explained that the most prominent of these challenges are water scarcity, desertification, land degradation, climate change, increasing conflicts, insecurity and economic shocks, in addition to the outbreak of epidemics and food supply chain disruptions, which affect the lives of millions across the Arab world.

On his part, Director of the Department of Arab Organizations and Unions Dr. Raed Al-Jubouri, explained that food security is an integral part of Arab national security and that the Corona pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war revealed the danger of relying solely on global supply chains.

On his part, Director-General of the Organization Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dakhiri noted the importance of developing strategies to achieve sustainability and agricultural development by creating regional and international partnerships and supporting small producers and farmers.

He reaffirmed that the organization supports all agricultural fields, biodiversity and welcomes the exchange of experiences, especially since the Arab countries possess unique human expertise and capabilities. (end)

as









MENAFN02052024000071011013ID1108168107