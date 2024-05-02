ORA Hospitality: A Serene Journey Of Self-Discovery

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) With a commitment to creating a home away from home, ORA ensures that each stay becomes a cherished memory, nestled in the heart's "happy place."

Karim Doss, operations officer at ORA Hospitality, holds the reins for overseeing the operations of hotels under ORA Hospitality's management. Boasting a rich background with two decades of experience collaborating with international hotel operators and real estate developers, Doss has played a pivotal role in both the development and operation of various hospitality assets.

According to Doss, ORA Hospitality is embarking on the creation of two distinctive brands. Silversands represents their luxury brand, while Yi stands as their modern, youthful, and premium brand. The first property under this ambitious venture is set to be unveiled in Mykonos. ORA Hospitality's footprint extends from Grenada to Greece. The company is also gearing up to launch a real estate development in the UAE, with negotiations underway for a comparable project in Bahrain.

Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Ora Developers, stands out as one of the most influential business figures in his generation, earning widespread acclaim for his contributions to the sector. Renowned for his visionary approach, Sawiris has played a pivotal role in establishing several world-class businesses. From founding Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH), later acquired by VEON to form the world's sixth-largest telecommunications firm, to assuming leadership positions, chairing, and advising groundbreaking companies in financial services, energy, agro-industries, logistics, and real estate, Sawiris has left an indelible mark.

Expressing his perspective, he states: "Right now, because we have two hotels in operation, and the third one is under construction, we have initiated the establishment of the hospitality management company. We have recruited some of the best names in the industry, and we believe that now it will be much easier for us each time we open a hotel to staff it and manage it. When you think as a developer, this is not an easy way to do it. Any developer would say, 'Okay, I want to have my real estate development, and then I want to get an anchor operator.'"

Let's embrace a journey of unparalleled luxury and residence with ORA Hospitality, where each property reflects sophistication, exclusivity, and an unwavering commitment to well-being. From the opulence of Grenada Silversands Grand Anse to the intimate escape of Silversands Beach House, and the all-encompassing haven of Port Louis, ORA's offerings redefine the hospitality landscape.

Grenada Silversands Grand Anse: Bridging Luxury and Residence

At the heart of ORA's offerings lies the Grenada Silversands Grand Anse, a Caribbean Island development seamlessly blending the opulence of a five-star hotel with the exclusivity of a permanent residence. The resort boasts eight villas, and 43 rooms and suites, all strategically positioned along the beach and hillside. Residents can opt for self-contained living or indulge in the array of amenities and services offered by the resort.

Silversands Beach House: A Boutique Haven

For those seeking a more intimate escape, the Silversands Beach House in Grenada emerges as a small luxury boutique hotel, tucked behind a protective cliff face on Portici Beach. With 28 uniquely designed rooms, guests can choose between cliffside or beachside accommodations, revelling in a personalised experience. The Baldachino restaurant and Velarium spa add to the exclusivity, ensuring each moment is a personal memory.

Port Louis Entertainment Hub: Your All-In-One Haven

Imagine a place where state-of-the-art facilities, outdoor pool, dining options, and shopping arcades converge into a single, picturesque location. Look no further than Port Louis, where all your needs find a home, offering an unrivalled experience of convenience and luxury in Grenada.

Silversands Mykonos: A Myconian Affair

Transporting guests to the iconic Mykonos, Silversands Mykonos opening soon in Greece melds gracious service with opulent modern décor, infused with a distinct Myconian flavor. A fusion of whitewashed houses, meandering lanes, and breathtaking sea vistas creates an unparalleled experience.

Yi Hotel Mykonos: Detox and Euphoria

For a detox-oriented escape, Yi Hotel Mykonos in Greece beckons. With sustainability at its core, this destination caters to vegan audiences and food enthusiasts alike. From all-day tasting menus to exclusive spa treatments, Yi Hotel Mykonos crafts new memories of pleasure, accompanied by live bands by the pool, setting the stage for a dreamy soundtrack to your stay.

A Commitment to Well-Being

Embodying sustainability, ORA Hospitality strives to be a haven for wellness enthusiasts. With bespoke concierge services, upscale amenities, and a commitment to providing an all-encompassing experience, ORA Hospitality invites guests to celebrate themselves and embrace every facet of their stay.