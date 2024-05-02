MMI Adds Ron Ross As CFO To Fuel The Growth Of Its Mortgage Data Intelligence Platform

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Ron Ross, an established senior executive, will fill the role of chief financial officer.







Image Caption: MMI adds Ron Ross as CFO.

“Ron was our first choice when thinking about who would be the best fit as CFO. With MMI's rapid growth comes a specific set of challenges that Ron's unique experience and natural strategic ability can help us solve,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink.“We look forward to leveraging his expertise to streamline our internal systems and processes and his contributions to enhance the innovative ways we serve both enterprise and individual MMI users.”

Most recently, Ross held the positions of president and chief operating officer at Everee Inc., a full-service payroll company that he founded. There, he built and led multiple teams, including payment operations, tax operations, customer success and support. While managing these departments, he also oversaw the product, engineering, finance and accounting teams, with a focus on expanding the company's innovative product offering and managing its growth.

“Throughout my career, I've strategically selected organizations that I believe align with macro trends. Given the Federal Reserve's forecast for lower rates and pent up demand in the housing market, the power of MMI's product is undeniable,” said Ross.“I'm proud to have a hand in bringing the benefits of big data analytics and customer relationship management tools to the mortgage industry. MMI has built an impressive track record, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its success.”

Prior to founding Everee Inc., Ross served in c-level positions for several companies, including Teem Technologies, Inc., Ecoscraps, Inc., and SkullCandy, Inc. Ross also holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Bentley College and a Master of Science in Finance and Economics from Boston University.

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

