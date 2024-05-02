Jordanian Students Applaud U.S. University Protests In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The wave of protests, organised by university students in the US in support of the people of Gaza, sparked positive thrust for growing calls to end the war on the besieged Gaza Strip, said Jordanian university students.

Over the past few weeks, numerous videos have shown U.S. university students holding banners with messages such as“Free Free Palestine,”“Ceasefire,” and“Disclose, Divest.”



Reports from various news outlets indicate that a key demand of the protesters is for U.S. universities to divest from enterprises and companies linked to Israel, which are profiting from the ongoing war.

Social media users have shared content related to these protests, which have intensified and spread across many U.S. university campuses.



Many students who have attended the protests or joined them virtually, despite the presence of free speech and academic freedom, have been arrested, according to various news reports.

American scholar and civil rights activist Omar Suleiman commented on the protesters' makeshift tent encampments on Instagram, saying,“Isn't it ironic how temporary encampments on campuses create so much anger, but permanent illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land are business as usual?”

Director of the Phenix Centre Ahmad Awad wrote in an article,“This wave of student activity in major U.S. universities demands an end to what they term the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.”

Jordanian university students have praised the courage, determination, and commitment of the students who have participated in the demonstrations, despite the growing crackdown on encampments supporting Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza.

Suha Khaled, a 21-year-old Jordanian student, noted that any form of advocacy and support is crucial in the current situation to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing violations of Palestinian human rights. She told The Jordan Times,“We hope those brave students add pressure on Israel and the U.S. to stop the bloodbath in the strip.”

Anas Ajrami, another Jordanian university student, told The Jordan Times that the students are protesting their universities' ties to the genocidal military occupation and weapon manufacturing. He added,“Students continue to resist the aggression...while media is banned from entering campuses in order to omit the actual narratives of universities.”