Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Setting New Standard For Customer Engagement, Community Impact

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) is an established gaming technology company that owns Meridianbet, a well-established online sports betting and gaming group. Meridianbet today announced that its pioneering initiative, Meridian Donate, is transforming the betting industry by engaging customers directly in corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) actions. According to the announcement, Meridian Donate is a unique platform that allows customers to actively participate in and fund various environmental, societal and humanitarian projects, setting a new standard for customer engagement and community impact. Its key features include direct customer involvement, direct programs and partnerships with renowned organizations. The announcement noted that the Meridian Donate platform has seen substantial growth in scope and impact. In 2023 alone, the platform's expansion into eight markets facilitated 20 customer-funded campaigns, directly benefiting 159 NGOs, up from 122 in 2022. In addition, in its recent operation, the platform has launched an ambitious global afforestation initiative, committing to plant 20,000 seedlings across various regions.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

