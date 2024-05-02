Ares Management Announces First Quarter 2024 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that funds managed by its Credit Group (collectively "Ares") closed approximately $9.3 billion in U.S. direct lending commitments across 71 transactions during the first quarter of 2024 and approximately $29.6 billion in direct lending commitments across 253 transactions in the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the first quarter of 2024.

Aptean / TA Associates, Insight Partners and Charlesbank

Ares served as a lender for a senior secured credit facility to support the sponsors' continued growth plans for Aptean. Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical, vertical-market focused enterprise resource planning software primarily to small and medium sized businesses.

The Ardonagh Group / Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent and lead arranger for multicurrency senior secured term loans split across USD, EUR, and AUD tranches to support continued growth plans for Ardonagh, a leading, independent global insurance broker with a diversified set of capabilities across distribution, wholesale and underwriting services.

Artivion

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole book runner for a senior secured credit facility to support the Company's continued growth plans. Artivion is a leader in the manufacturing, processing and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures for patients with aortic disease.

Banyan Software Holdings

Ares served as the administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Banyan's continued growth plans. Banyan owns and operates vertical software business units which benefit from the oversight of the company's management team and board, both of which are comprised of experienced software operators and investors.

Broadcast Music Inc. ("BMI") / New Mountain Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support New Mountain Capital's acquisition of BMI. BMI is the world's largest performing rights organization, protecting the rights of and advocating for more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Clarience Technologies / Genstar Capital

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Safe Fleet by Clarience Technologies, a Genstar portfolio company. Clarience Technologies is a leading manufacturer of safety lighting, wiring harnesses, telematics systems, fuel filtration devices and other safety accessories for a variety of commercial vehicle end markets.

Computer Services, Inc. ("CSI") / Centerbridge Partners, Bridgeport Partners and TA Associates

Ares participated in an incremental senior secured credit facility to support the sponsors' continued growth plans for CSI. Led by its core bank processing product, CSI is a leading infrastructure software provider to community and regional banks in the United States.

ENTRUST Solutions Group / Kohlberg & Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the continued growth of ENTRUST. ENTRUST is a leading consulting and engineering services platform serving the utility and infrastructure end markets by providing consulting, design, and engineering services to a broad base of customers.

Equinox Holdings

Ares served as a lender for a senior secured credit facility to support future growth of Equinox. Equinox operates upscale, full-service health clubs that offer an integrated selection of branded programs, services and products to meet the needs and active lifestyles of its members, including strength & cardio training, group fitness classes, personal training, spa services and other products.

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging / Kohlberg & Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Kohlberg's continued growth plans for Nelipak Healthcare Packaging. Nelipak® is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical drug delivery and other demanding applications.

Premise Health / OMERS Private Equity

Ares served as the administrative agent and lead arranger for a senior secured credit facility to support OMERS Private Equity's continued growth plans for Premise Health, an industry-leading provider of employer-sponsored onsite health clinics/pharmacies and digital wellness solutions.

The Ultimus Group / GTCR

Ares served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support GTCR's continued growth plans for Ultimus. Ultimus is a privately owned fund administrator with capabilities spanning fund administration, accounting, transfer agency and shareholder services.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Media:

