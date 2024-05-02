Chitkara University Honours Dr. Ajai Chowdhry With Honorary Doctorate For Technological Innovation And Philanthropy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Chitkara University , bestowed the title of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Dr. Ajai Chowdhry in recognition of his outstanding contributions to technological innovation, academic institution building, and philanthropy. Dr. Chowdhry, a visionary pioneer and Co-founder of HCL, has left an indelible mark on India's technological landscape, shaping the nation's future through his relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to philanthropy. His visionary leadership and transformative initiatives have not only propelled HCL to unprecedented heights of success but have also had a profound impact on the broader ecosystem of technology and education in India.



Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, a visionary pioneer and Co-founder of HCL,' honored with a Doctor of Literature degree by Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University





Ajai Chowdhry's journey began in 1976 when he co-founded HCL with a group of five visionaries, driven by a dream to harness the power of microprocessors and revolutionise the world. Under his leadership, HCL expanded its footprint globally, establishing successful businesses across ASEAN, China, and Hong Kong, with a valuation of an impressive US $50 billion.





In 1995, Dr. Chowdhry assumed control of HCL Infosystems, transforming it into a leader in hardware products, systems integration, and mobile telephony. His strategic leadership propelled HCL Infosystems into a Rs. 12,000 crore (US $1.6 billion) organization over 15 years, solidifying its position in the technology sector.





Ajai Chowdhry has played a pivotal role in shaping India's electronics industry, serving on government committees since 1999 and chairing a task force for the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) in 2009. His influence extends to key positions, including Chairman of the Mission Governing Board of India's National Quantum Mission and Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog.





In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Chowdhry was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2011 and has received numerous other awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) in 2024 and Electronics Man of the Year 2010.





Ajai Chowdhry has shaped learning centers like IIT Hyderabad and IIIT-Naya Raipur and established philanthropic initiatives such as the Swayam charitable trust, focusing on education and women's empowerment. He actively supports startups and co-founded EPIC Foundation in 2021, aiming to foster innovation and make India a Product Nation in electronics.





Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Dr. Ajai Chowdhry's remarkable journey and contributions epitomise the spirit of innovation and philanthropy that we deeply cherish at Chitkara University. His visionary leadership and transformative initiatives have not only propelled HCL to unprecedented heights of success but have also had a profound impact on the broader ecosystem of technology and education in India. We are immensely proud to honour Dr. Chowdhry with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa), recognising his enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for India and beyond."





