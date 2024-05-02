LS Elections 2024: BJP Drops Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh From UP's Kaiserganj Constituency, Fields His Son

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has opted out of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has decided to field his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as its candidate from the Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement, which came this afternoon, has put an end to the speculation surrounding the fate of the Kaiserganj seat and its illustrious MP.

Alongside the declaration of Karan Bhushan Singh's candidacy, the BJP also announced Pratap Singh as its nominee for the Rae Bareli constituency, historically a stronghold of the Congress party.

The upcoming contest holds heightened importance as the Congress is yet to disclose its candidate for Rae Bareli. Further intensifying the intrigue, Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent MP, has transitioned to the Rajya Sabha, vacating the ground for fresh contenders.

The delay in the Congress' candidate announcement for the traditional Nehru-Gandhi family strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli has left party members and supporters perplexed. Sources suggest that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are apprehensive about contesting, prompting eleventh-hour efforts to persuade either one, if not both, to join the electoral fray.

Despite the Congress leadership's insistence on both Rahul and Priyanka's participation, no alternative candidates have been shortlisted for the two seats. With the nomination deadline set for May 3 and voting scheduled for May 20, the pressure mounts on the party to finalize its candidates.

Should Priyanka decide to contest, she would mark the eighth member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to enter electoral politics under the Congress banner. A victory for both Priyanka and Rahul would usher in a historic scenario with three members of the Gandhi family concurrently holding parliamentary positions, following Sonia Gandhi's recent induction into the Rajya Sabha.

The electoral landscape in Amethi and Rae Bareli underwent a seismic shift in the 2019 elections, as Rahul Gandhi faced defeat in Amethi, a constituency he had clinched thrice previously.

