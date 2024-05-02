Mia Khalifa BOLD Photos: 5 Times ONLYFANS Star Shared SEXY Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ex-Onlyfans star

Mia Khalifa is a former adult film actress, webcam model, and social media personality. She gained significant attention and controversy during her brief stint in the adult film industry from late 2014 to early 2015.

Despite only working in the industry for a few months, she became one of the most searched-for performers on adult websites.

Her rise to fame was largely attributed to her Lebanese heritage and her appearance in a controversial scene wearing a hijab, which sparked criticism and controversy from some conservative circles.

Mia Khalifa received backlash and even death threats for her involvement in the industry, but she has since transitioned away from adult entertainment.

After leaving the adult film industry, Khalifa has pursued various endeavors, including hosting a sports talk show and engaging in activism and philanthropy.

She's been vocal about her experiences in the adult industry, often warning others about its pitfalls and advocating for better treatment of performers.