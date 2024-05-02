Hardeep Puri Takes Auto Ride, Holds Candid Conversation With Driver Over Centre's Welfare Schemes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, on Thursday, had a candid conversation with an autorickshaw driver, during which the latter apprised him about the various welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that he was benefitting from.

The Union Minister shared the video on his X handle, where he is seen travelling in an auto-rickshaw and having a conversation with driver Pankaj Kumar Suman, a native of Bihar.

Notably, Kamaljeet Sehrawa, the BJP candidate from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency filed his nomination on Thursday.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied him during the roadshow and then had the opportunity of taking a ride in an auto-rickshaw.

Auto driver Pankaj Kumar Suman, who hails from Bihar's Bhagalpur and currently lives in national capital's Vikas Nagar told the Union Minister that he is fond of Modi government and wants to see him return to power for third term.

In the almost one-minute long video, the auto driver tells the Union Minister that he wants to vote for the BJP candidate, because of the policies and guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister also enquires from the auto driver, whether he was a beneficiary of the policies of PM Modi-led government.

To this, Pankaj Suman replies that he has benefitted from various welfare schemes of Modi government.

"I have benefitted from many schemes including Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana," he said.

"I have also taken loan under PM Mudra Yojana," he added.