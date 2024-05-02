Delhi Police Approaches Russia For Details Of Suspect In Schools Bomb Threat Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police has approached Russian authorities after 200 schools received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. Officials associated with the case indicated that Indian authorities have approached the National Central Bureau in Moscow for details about the person who created the email account with the country domain least 125 bomb threat messages were received by different Delhi schools on Wednesday - between 5:47 am and 2:13 pm - and claimed that there were“many explosive devices” within the premises. The emails were sent by '...' and used a virtual private network (VPN) to shroud their identity. An FIR registered by the Delhi Police asserted that the aim was to“create mass panic and disturb public order”.
(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108166294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.