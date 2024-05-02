West Bengal News: Miscreants Open Fire At Gram Panchayat Office In Howrah, 2 Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Two people were injured after three-four miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in Domjur of West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday.\"Panchayat Pradhan was present at the office at the time of the firing and he ducked under the table to protect himself,\" DCP South Biswajit Mahato was quoted by ANI as saying details are awaited.
