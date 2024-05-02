Launch Of The Book- Work Education For Advance Beginners By Krishna Kumar Mishra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications presents to you a book that is going to pave the way towards a new modified path of modern education. This advanced book 'Work Education for Advance Beginners' is written by our very talented author Krishna Kumar Mishra. This book is for class 8 students, prescribed by CBSE as a Co - Scholastics subject in Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. The content of Work Education for Advance Beginners is divided into three parts. The three parts include Elective Area, Core Area and Craft Activity.



The Elective Area includes the two out of 16 activities that are repair and maintenance of electrical gadgets and repair and maintenance of simple electronic components and it is based on the Vocational based and Human needs.



Whereas the Core Area covers nine aspects that are related with the field of daily life activities included in the curriculum based on all human needs.



This book covers majorly two parts - Media and Mass Communication, Value Development. Third part of this book is based on traditional work education and the field of craft activity. In this part we have included different craft activities. So, are you ready for your set of practical learning? Order your copy of this book before it gets sold out. Now available on-



Amazon -



Flipkart -



Google Play -



BFC Store -

Company :-BFC Publications

User :- Krishna Kumar Mishra

Email :...

Url :-