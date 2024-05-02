Kerala Records Sale Of Liquor Worth Rs 1453 Crore This Year; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The sale of liquor in the state has increased as compared to the previous year. The liquor worth Rs 1384 crore was sold in the state in March 2023, which has increased to Rs 1453 crore in 2024. About Rs 132 crores of extra liquor was spent in the state in just two months.

As per the figures, the liquor worth Rs 1387 crore was sold from April 2 to April 29. The Beverage Corporation sold liquor and beer worth Rs 3,280 crore in March and April, which were marked by intense heat. At the same time, the sale of beer has decreased in the state by Rs 15 crore.

At the same time, the heat wave warning continues in the state for the next few days. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Palakkad district, and a yellow alert was declared in Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode district due to soaring temperatures.

