PRD José Gabriel Carrizo Closes His Campaign

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The PRD closed its campaign with an artistic show in which it demonstrated the economic muscle of a ruling party. Carrizo promised more scholarships, after the financial aid scandal, and said that he will respond with votes to 'the attacks' that have been done to him. The presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) and the Nationalist Republican Liberal Movement (Molirena), José Gabriel Carrizo, closed his political campaign, after 90 days of electoral propaganda, on the way to the elections next Sunday, May 5.

With the house full, thousands of Carrizo supporters, with PRD flags in hand, gathered on México Avenue, in the Calidonia district, from 1:00 pm, to participate in an event that had the appearance of being more artistic.

The PRD did not skimp on showing its financial muscle. What a politician, were some of the comments.



MENAFN01052024000218011062ID1108164428