Severe Heatwave To Continue In Coming Days: IMD

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Severe heatwaves are likely to continue for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned, a scenario that could see a spike in demand for power and consumer goods as people try to beat the intense heat. Additionally, the underground water table may deplete further, leading to a shortage of water to irrigate summer crops temperatures of 44 to 47 degrees Celsius are likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal, east Jharkhand, north Odisha, and Rayalaseema till 3 May, gradually easing thereafter read: IMD predicts thunderstorms from May 4, issues red alert for severe heatwave during next 3 days | See full forecastHeatwaves are predicted over Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam (Puducherry), Kerala, Konkan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Karnataka will face heavy heatwaves during the next 4-5 days IMD said eastern India will experience a heatwave for the next three days, and sounded a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal for three days and in Odisha for two days frequent thunderstormsThe IMD attributed the severe heatwave conditions to a less frequent thunderstorms in East and Northeast India.“Prolonged heatwave spell over East and South Peninsular India in April is due to the absence of thunderstorm and the persisting anticyclone,\" said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mahapatra.“Heat wave conditions are expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar from 1 May to 2 May, gradually easing thereafter. Isolated areas in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions during this time, with some pockets retaining these conditions for the following 3 days.\"Also read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 starts at midnight for Prime members: Deals on electronics and appliances you can't missThe summer season has got off to a strong start with more consumers spending on discretionary categories such as air conditioners and refrigerators, said Kamal Nandi, executive vice president and business head at the Godrej Appliances have been avoiding spending on high ticket items, a trend that is now easing up given the intense heatwave.\"The start has been very good. In April we have seen a 100% growth in air conditioners, even air coolers have seen over 100% jump in sales versus last year. This is one of the strongest April's we have seen,\" he added is despite the fact that some parts of the North are yet to see an uptick in demand, he said beerThe rise in temperature will lead to an increase in the sale of beer. Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) told Mint,“With the onset of early summer, beer demand has surged across India.

\"However, the industry is concerned that supplies may fall short. Prolonged elections and related restrictions are disrupting supply chains all over the country. There are also inexplicable regulatory hurdles in some big states like a ban on three shift production in Telangana, which, due to its size, can bring down national beer stock availability by 4-5% during summer. Taking all into account industry may be looking at 13-14% growth during summer over last year,” Giri said heatwave and eventual high temperatures would also lead to higher power consumption with households, offices and commercial spaces using air conditioners read: Thermal capacity addition gains pace in FY24 amid high power demand projectionsPower demand has been increasing of late and on 30 April, the peak power demand stood at 224 GW and total energy consumed on Tuesday was 5,108 million units. In FY25, the peak power demand in expected to reach 260 GW, way above the record high of 243 GW hit last year, with falling reservoir levels, the heatwave may have a major impact both on agriculture and hydro power generation. According to latest data from the Central Water Commission, water level in India's 150 major reservoirs fell to 30% of their total storage capacity, with eastern and southern India seeing levels depleting rapidly owing to severe heatwave Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience heavy rainfall during the next five days starting from 1 May, the IMD DG said in its prediction for May nearThe national forecaster further predicted that the South Peninsular Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will see thunderstorms from 4 May. During the same period,“Heat wave conditions are expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar from 1 May to 2 May, gradually easing thereafter. Isolated areas in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions during this time, with some pockets retaining these conditions for the following 3 days, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan are likely to witness rainfall during 4 May to 6 May.



