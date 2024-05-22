Ministry Of Interior Announces 7 New Rules On Traffic Fine Payment, Vehicle Exit Permits

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the increasing number of tourists travelling in and around the Gulf, the Ministry of Interior has announced new rules and procedures on traffic rule violators exiting the country, exit permit for vehicles, payment of traffic fines and on designating lanes for taxis, limousines and motorcycles for delivery vehicles.

These new updates are based on Traffic Law issued by Decree-Law No. (19) of 2007, decision of the Minister of Interior No. (21) of 2024 regarding the rules and procedures for issuing permits for mechanical vehicles to exit the country.

The General Directorate of Traffic announced to the owners of mechanical vehicles the implementation of the following rules and procedures, effective from May 22, 2024:



Limousines, taxis, buses prohibited from using left lane on highway Traffic law violators cannot exit Qatar, 50% discount for early fine payment: MOI

A permit must be obtained from the General Directorate of Traffic for mechanical vehicles to exit the country, as per the prescribed form and the following conditions:

1. The vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations.

2. The final destination (point of arrival) for the mechanical vehicle must be specified.

3. The applicant for the permit must be the owner of the vehicle, or present proof of the owner's consent for the vehicle to exit the country.

The following vehicles are exempted from the requirement for a vehicle exit permit:

1. Vehicles bound for the GCC countries (point of arrival) provided they have no traffic violations, and the driver is either the owner or has the owner's consent.

2. Goods transporting vehicles.

Second

Rules for the return of vehicles with Qatari plates:

Considering the exception mentioned in the "First" above, owner of a vehicle outside the country must adhere to the following:

1. Return the vehicles that are outside the country before applying these rules and procedures, within (90) days from the date of this announcement, unless the owner obtains a permit from the licensing authority for the vehicle to remain abroad for a specified period or periods.

2. Return the vehicle permitted to leave the country before the permit expires, with the possibility to renew the permit for a further period or periods.

Third

In case of violating the aforementioned rules and procedures, legal actions will be taken, including the administrative impoundment of the vehicle for up to (90) days.

Fourth

Effective from the date of this announcement, mechanical vehicles outside the country will not be allowed to renew their registration unless the vehicle undergoes a technical inspection inside the country. If the registration is not renewed within the legal period (30 days from the expiration date), the vehicle owner must return the license plates to the General Directorate of Traffic.

Failure to return the plates will result in referring the violator to the Public Prosecution for its procedures, according to Article (95) of the mentioned Traffic Law, which stipulates imprisonment for not less than one week and not more than one year, and a fine of not less than (3,000) Qatari Riyals and not more than (10,000) Qatari Riyals, or either of these penalties.

Fifth

A 50% discount on the value of traffic violations for all mechanical vehicles will be applied from (01 June 2024) until (31 August 2024). The discount includes violations recorded within no more than three years.

Sixth

Effective from September 1, 2024, traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state borders (land, air, and sea) without paying the fines and dues through the (Metrash2) application, Ministry of Interior website, traffic sections, or unified service centers.

Seventh

Effective from 22 May 2024, as per the provisions of the Article No. 49 of the Traffic Law, buses with more than (25) passengers, taxis, limousines, and motorcycles for delivery services are prohibited from using the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes in each direction, while the lane changes are allowed at least (300 meters) before intersections.

Failure to adhere to the specified lane will result in referring the violators to the Public Prosecution for its procedures according to Article (95) of the aforementioned Traffic Law.