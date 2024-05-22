Limousines, Taxis, Buses Prohibited From Using Left Lane On Highway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting today, buses with more than 25 passengers, taxis, limousines and delivery motorcycles are not allowed to use the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes.

It further added that these vehicles are allowed to change lane atleast 300 metres before intersections.

Ministry of Interior's Director of Public Relations Department, Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah announced this in a press conference held today, May 22, 2024.

It added that failure to adhere to the specified lane will result in referring the violators to the Public Prosecution for its procedures according to Article (95) of the aforementioned Traffic Law.