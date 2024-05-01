Russia Lost More Than 24,000 Soldiers And 308 Tanks In East In April

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total losses of the Russian army in April in the eastern direction alone amounted to 24,156 occupants, 308 tanks and 671 armored personnel carriers.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported this in Telegram .

"The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Task Force - in April 2024 amounted to personnel - 24,156, tanks - 308, armored combat vehicles - 671, guns and mortars - 575, MLRS - 19, anti-tank weapons - 71, air defense systems - 10, heavy flamethrower systems - 1, vehicles - 871, special equipment - 12, electronic warfare equipment - 92, UAVs - 15,945, UAVs' PUs - 12, shelters - 817, ammunition depots - 176, fuel and lubricants depots - 24," the report said.

As noted, the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy forces, depleting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 1, 2024 amounted to about 469,840 people, including 1120 people over the past day.

