CUET-UG Held At 2,157 Centres Across India On First Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Common University Entrance Test (UG) was held on Wednesday across the country except in Delhi, where the exam has been postponed to May 19.

The exams are being held for admission in the first year in more than 260 universities across the country, including all Central universities.

On Wednesday, exams were conducted for chemistry, biology, English and general studies at 2,157 centres across the country.

As many as 6,43,752 aspirants appeared for the chemistry test at 1,640 centres, 3,63,067 candidates took the biology test, 8,62,209 candidates appeared for the English exam, while general studies saw 7,21,986 candidates across 1,892 centres.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the first day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India.

Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day, he said, which constitutes 44.71 per cent of the total scheduled slots for students registered in the pen-and-paper mode.

"It is a landmark achievement by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day. The NTA deserves kudos for its meticulous planning and for making sure that the test went off well today at such a large scale in the pen-and-paper mode," Kumar said.

The tests in the four papers scheduled at 258 centres across Delhi on Wednesday were postponed to May 29 on Tuesday.

The postponement was necessitated due to some logistical issues beyond the control of NTA. Accordingly, fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi.