Nimroz Residents Want Internet Services Improved

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Residents of northwestern Nimroz are complaining about what they say inferior quality internet service, while officials say the issue is being addressed.

Allah Noor Rahimi, a resident of Chahar Burjak district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that telecommunications and internet services in their district were of low-quality.

“There are antennas of Roshan and Etisalat companies in our district, but even a voice call cannot be made and people are facing serious problems. We are also deprived of internet.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Samad, a resident of Chakhansur district, said:“Roshan antennas and connections do not work. The people of Chakhansur have shared this problem with the Department of Telecommunications many times, but so far it has not been paid attention despite assurances.”

He urged officials to address the issue.

Sediqullah, a resident of Zaranj city, said internet service was weak in the city as well as in districts and people were facing problems.

He added:“We hope that our problems will be solved, the quality of the Internet will be improved so people can use it well.”

Seyed Abdul Ali Yasinzai, director of Telecommunication Services in this province, says:“The people of Nimroz always complain about the low quality of internet services and telecommunication services and in our first measure, we started laying the fiber optic network.”

According to him, now 13 sites are being installed in districts and optical fiber will be effective to strengthen these sites.

He went on to say:“In the city of Zaranj, there is a network called Fixline, which will be opened after the creation of this project, and the Internet speed will become 3G and 4G.”

According to him, this project has been given on contract to three companies, which will be completed in six months and its completion will improve internet services n Zaranj city and Chakhansur, Chahar Burjak and Delaram districts.

sa/ma





Views: 4