Kuwait Women's Union To Join Asian Forum In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Union of Women's Associations is set to partake in the Asian Women's Forum due in Samarkand City in Uzbekistan between May 13-14.

After welcoming Uzbekistan Ambassador in Kuwait Ayoub Khan Younusof, the union's Chairwoman Sheikha Fadiah Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said in a press statement that participation in the forum came at the invitation of Uzbekistan's Chief Senator Tanzila Narbayeva.

She elaborated that the gathering would explore women's involvement in science, education and creative activities, digital technologies and the fight against poverty by enabling women to join the global economy, entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation.

For his part, Uzbekistan Ambassador in Kuwait Ayoub Khan Younusof said he is so pleased to see bilateral relations remarkably growing in all domains.

He added that this year coincides with Kuwaiti-Uzbekistani celebrations marking 25 years since their diplomatic relations were forged.

On May 13-14 of this year, the Asian Women's Forum will be held in the city of Samarkand on the topic "Regional approach to issues of economic, social and political rights of women and empowerment".

The aim is to harness the creative potential of women leaders across the region and facilitate the exchange of experiences to enhance their involvement in government, society and economy.

The forum is expected to welcome women parliamentarians, heads of government, representatives from government bodies and civil society institutions, businesswomen, political scientists, social activists, scientists, and representatives from various economic sectors. Participants will hail from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia.

Participants will discuss issues of women's participation in science, education and innovation, as well as the use of digital technologies, poverty reduction through women's economic empowerment, involving them in entrepreneurship and innovation, and ensuring their leadership in the modern global economy. (end)

aab









MENAFN01052024000071011013ID1108163203