US, Pakistan To Step Up Regional Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok) The United States and Pakistan have pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation on regional security, the Foreign Office says.

The agreement came at a meeting between a visiting US delegation led by Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass, and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi,

After the meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, a statement from the Foreign Office said the“discussions covered a broad range of bilateral issues. Both sides underlined the importance of boosting trade and investment ties.

Hailed as productive, the talks resulted in reaffirmation of the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security.

Before his arrival in Pakistan, John Bass had held discussions in Doha on Afghanistan and regional security interests.

mud

Visits: 29