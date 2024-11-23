Raise Voice For Er Rashid's Release: AIP To Mps
Date
11/23/2024 3:11:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Saturday appealed to the Members of the Parliament to raise their voice for the release of fellow parliamentarian and party chief sheikh Abdul Rashid.
Addressing a press conference here, AIP vice president G N Shaheen said Rashid alias Engineer Rashid“was summoned to Delhi and detained under false and baseless charges” on August 5, 2019, the day Article 370 was abrogated.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Despite being held in custody, he contested the parliamentary elections, won with a massive mandate and became the elected voice of the Baramulla constituency. However, since taking his oath as a Member of Parliament, he has not been allowed to attend even a single session of the Lok Sabha,” Shaheen said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the Baramulla constituency consists of 18 assembly segments and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's population, and from 2008 to 2018, Rashid“fearlessly served” his people, voicing their concerns and aspirations without compromise.
“Yet today, the same voice is being silenced under the pretext of incarceration, denying the people of Baramulla their rightful representation,” he added.
Read Also
Judge For Sending Er Rashid's Case To MP/ MLA Court
Delhi Court To Decide Jurisdiction Of Terror Case Against Er Rashid, His Bail Tomorrow
The AIP leader urged all parliamentarians to rise above political affiliations and stand for“democratic principles” by demanding's Rashid's release and his right to attend the Parliament.
“Denying him this opportunity is not just a betrayal of his mandate, but an insult to the democratic process itself. It sets a dangerous precedent where the will of the people is suppressed and their chosen representative is silenced,” he said.
Shaheen warned what was happening with Rashid“could happen to any of you (MPs) tomorrow.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23112024000215011059ID1108918663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.