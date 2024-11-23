Angela Merkel Sounds Alarm Over Elon Musk's Potential Power Play In Trump's Second Term: 'A Huge Concern For Us'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, in her newly released memoir, expresses "huge concern" about the rising influence of Elon Musk in former President and President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Merkel reflects on Trump's leadership and voices unease about the increasing power of Silicon Valley, as reported by The Guardian from extracts of her memoir published in Die Zeit.

Trump's alliance with big tech

Angela Merkel reveals her growing alarm over the visible alliance between Donald and major tech giants. In an interview with Der Spiegel, she conveyed her worries about the expanding power of Silicon Valley companies, particularly through their financial influence .“There is now a visible alliance between him and the big companies from Silicon Valley, which have enormous power through capital,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

Elon Musk's role and influence in Trump's administration

A central concern in Merkel's memoir is the expanding role of Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in Trump's second term. Musk, who is advising Trump and leading a newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) focused on government efficiency, has become a key figure in the president-elect's strategy. Merkel, however, cautioned that Musk's control over significant technological resources could pose serious issues.“If a person like him is the owner of 60% of all satellites orbiting in space, then that must be a huge concern for us along with the political issues,” Merkel was quoted as saying.

She stressed the critical role of the political sphere in maintaining a balance of power between the powerful and the general public.