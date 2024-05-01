Over 400 Ancient Artifacts Transferred From Aynak Copper Mine To National Museum

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Information and Culture in Afghanistan has declared the transfer of 453 historical artifacts, including coins, small inscriptions, copper vessels, sculptures, and pottery, to the National Museum for preservation.

Habib Ghufran, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, announced on Tuesday that over ten thousand ancient artifacts have been obtained since the initiation of mining operations in Logar province's Ainak copper mine.

According to the ministry, these artifacts span periods of the Kushans, Sasanians, and Yiftites. Some of these artifacts are deemed non-transferable and will be retained on-site.

Additionally, the head of the National Museum emphasized that following the return of the de facto administration, more than a thousand ancient artifacts discovered from the Ainak copper mine have been transferred to the National Museum in Kabul.

Reports indicate that these artefacts include Buddha statues, jewellery, coins, and military tools from the Kushan and Samanid periods, which lasted from the 3rd to the 6th centuries AD.

Insecurity poses a significant threat to the preservation of monuments and artifacts in Afghanistan. The ongoing conflict and instability increase the risk of looting, vandalism, and destruction of cultural heritage sites.

Efforts to safeguard Afghanistan's cultural treasures face challenges due to the lack of resources and infrastructure. Proper funding and security measures are essential to protect these invaluable artifacts from harm and ensure their preservation for future generations.

