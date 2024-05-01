Ukraine Has Already Received Western Weapons With Permission To Strike Inside Russia Latvian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are already countries that have provided Ukraine with weapons without any restrictions on strikes inside Russia.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said this in an interview with European Pravda, Ukrinform reports.

She noted that Ukraine already receives long-range drones and ATACMS missiles, and in her opinion, the approach of demanding not to strike targets outside of Ukraine may change.

"There are countries that have provided those weapons without conditions to Ukraine. Of course, not everything is said aloud, and it's even better that it's not said aloud until a certain time. The main thing is that there is an effect on the battlefield. Because here there are various choices: saying things aloud or just doing the right thing," Braze said.

The minister said that international law allows the use of long-range weapons for retaliatory strikes against objects from which Russia attacks Ukraine.

Braze visited Ukraine on April 26. She and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine and Latvia would jointly increase the production of drones.