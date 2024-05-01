Senate President Commends King's Stance On Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - President of the Senate Faisal Fayez highlighted Jordan's steadfast stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, against the Israeli aggression on Gaza, describing it as honorable.Fayez, speaking to Turkish TRT television, highlighted Jordan's resolute and unequivocal political, media, and diplomatic stance against the Israeli aggression on Gaza, underlining that this stance was notably directed at the United States, the European Union, and other supporters of Israel.The Senate President noted that King Abdullah II conducted extensive regional, Arab, and international visits to elucidate the dimensions and repercussions of the aggression on the region and the world, pointing out that, owing to the King's international stature, leaders listened to his position on the aggression, leading to a perceptible shift toward the Palestinian cause and in the Western support toward Israel.Fayez underscored that Jordan's efforts, particularly those of King Abdullah II, contributed to this shift in the approach of influential countries like the United States and the European Union, stressing that peace in the region hinges on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders and the two-state solution.He stressed that when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed the two-state solution, His Majesty King Abdullah II persistently advocated for Palestinian political rights. He pointed to the King's call for an international conference that would lead to international resolutions that bind Israel and guarantee Palestinians' rights.Fayez also highlighted the need for international forces to be in the West Bank to safeguard Palestinian safety amidst current events.He described Israel as a rogue state as it disregards international legitimacy resolutions, the resolutions of the International Court of Justice, and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions. He said Israel's track record in human rights is widely known, calling for a unified Arab position that declares Israel a rogue state and stresses the need for it to adhere to international resolutions regarding the Palestinian issue.