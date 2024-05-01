ANAMA Report On Mines Discovered In Liberated Areas Last Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carriedout in de-occupied areas has been released, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) detectedand neutralised 141 anti-tank mines, 191 anti-personnel mines, and2502 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the liberated areas. Also, 6038.9hectares of land have been cleared of mines.

It is worth noting that almost on a daily basis, Azerbaijanicivilians face deadly remnants of war-landmines planted by Armenia the period of conflict and the Armenian occupation ofAzerbaijan's territories, Armenia indiscriminately planted hundredsof thousands of mines and other explosive devices in theterritories, including the areas where civilians lived.

More than 70% of landmine victims are civilians. Among them arepeople of all age categories. Despite attempts at formallyrequesting information about the location of those mines, Armeniarepeatedly denied that it possessed the relevant information andrefused to engage on the issue.

Finally, in February of this year, Armenia submitted 8 minefieldmaps of territories located in the liberated lands to Azerbaijan maps cover some of the areas along the former contact line, the maps covering part of the former contact line passingthrough Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well as theareas mined by Armenian military units when they retreated inNovember 2020, have not been submitted yet.

Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefieldmaps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. According to the agency,only 25 percent of these maps were correct. Especially submittingminefield maps of the heights where civilians do not live increasesthis suspicion. It is also worth noting that more than 55% ofrecent landmine cases have occurred outside the areas covered bythe information provided.