Tanzanian FM To Visit China For Five Days From Today


5/15/2024 10:33:17 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIJING, May 16 (NNN-XINHUA) – Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, January Yusuf Makamba, will pay an official visit to China from today, May 16 to 20, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, announced yesterday.

Makamba's visit is at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, Wenbin said.– NNN-XINHUA

