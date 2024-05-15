Kherson Authorities Show High-Rise Building Damaged By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson authorities showed a high-rise building damaged as a result of the Russian shelling of the city.

The corresponding video was posted on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

"The video shows a high-rise building in Kherson, which came under attack by Russian troops this morning," the post reads.

As noted, the roof and the elevator room were damaged as a result of the "hit".

No casualties were reported, Prokudin added.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, also released a video showing the morning shelling of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region. According to him, a shell hit a high-rise building in the Korabelnyi district of the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 14, Russian invaders shelled four settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.