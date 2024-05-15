On This Day: Key Events In History On May 16, From Beginning Of Oscar Awards To First Woman To Climb Mt Everest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day, the world got its first woman climber to Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 16, 1975. The day also serves as a memory of the beginning of the world-famous Oscar Awards. Nearly nine decades ago, this day marked the beginning of Academy Awards. Take a look at the top events that took place on this day in past.-Japan's Junko Tabei becomes the first woman to conquer Mount Everest-Cultural Revolution in China-Academy Awards were presented for the first time at a private dinner on this day in 1929.

The first Academy Awards were presented at a private dinner with about 270 attendees. Today, it is the world's most important entertainment awards ceremony.1975 Junko Tabei becomes the first woman to conquer Mount EverestThe ascent by the Japanese adventurer came 22 years after Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first to reach the summit.1966 In China, the Cultural Revolution beginsThe publication of the May 16 notification marks the beginning of the political campaign, which was initiated by Mao Zedong and lasted ten years. Its objective was to strengthen communism by removing capitalist, traditional and cultural elements from Chinese society.1960 Theodore Maiman fires the first functional laserThe American physicist's invention, an advancement of earlier research by scientists in the U.S. and the Soviet Union, was patented in 1967.1929 The Oscars are awarded for the first timeThe first Academy Awards were presented at a private dinner with about 270 attendees. Today, it is the world's most important entertainment awards ceremony.1919 Albert Cushing Read takes off on the first transatlantic flight in historyThe crossing from New York State, USA to Lisbon, Portugal on a Curtiss NC-4 flying boat took 19 days.(Refresh for updates)

MENAFN15052024007365015876ID1108219297