Russians Launch Strike On Outskirts Of Kharkiv, Damaging 10 Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have launched an air strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv, damaging 10 houses.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram .

"According to preliminary information, a private house was hit on the outskirts of the city. The number of victims and damage is being clarified," the post reads.

Later, Terekhov wrote that ten private households had been damaged.“At the moment, there are no dead or wounded,” he posted.

Casualties as Russian strike targets Zolochiv

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during the latest shelling of Kharkiv, the Kyivskyi district of the city was attacked.

"Also, at 10:30, three enemy UAVs struck an area between the village of Lyptsi and the village of Vesele. No one was injured," said the regional governor.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs by Russian tactical aircraft towards the Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army attacked about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day. No casualties were reported.