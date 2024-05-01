Nepalese Mercenaries Desert Russian Army En Masse - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) announces the mass desertion of mercenaries from Nepal from the Russian army units fighting in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the GUR .

According to the intelligence, "the escape of mercenaries from Nepal, assigned to the military unit 29328 of the Russian Armed Forces, was caused by huge losses in "meat assaults", the cruelty of field commanders, including extrajudicial executions for refusing to obey orders to go to certain death, as well as non-payment of promised money."

Groups of Russian invaders are actively searching for fugitives in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular in Luhansk region, where the personnel of the military unit 29328 was located, but as a rule, this process does not yield results, the GUR noted.

The leaders of the Russian motorized rifle military unit in their reports and reports to the higher command explain the desertion of the Nepalese by the alleged "departure to their home country due to the earthquake."

"However, getting from the occupied Luhansk region back to Nepal alone is not an easy task. In addition, Nepalese citizens may face prosecution in their country for participating in hostilities against Ukraine as part of the Russian army," the GUR emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, last year Russia issued a record number of visas to Nepalese citizens for possible recruitment to the front.

