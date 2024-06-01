Goa Police Bust International Sex Trafficking Racket

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, June 1 (IANS) The Goa on Saturday busted an international sex trafficking racket which targeted economically weaker women from Uganda, an official said.

Police have rescued two and arrested one trafficker.

“The arrested accused person has been identified as Jojo Nakintu, 31, Uganda National and an FIR under section 370 of the IPC and section 4,5,7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against her,” police said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal said that economically weak and young single mothers from Uganda were brought to India under the pretext of providing jobs at restaurants and cafes in Goa.

“After being brought to India, the traffickers seize passports of the young women and... force them into prostitution using violence and imposing a debt of lakhs of rupees,” police said.

“The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker Jojo Nakintu, largely operated online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients as well as offline standing on the beach and roads at Arambol,” they added.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, the sex trafficking racket was busted with the help of an NGO, Arz.

“One of the victims contacted the embassy and through the assistance and support of the embassy, the Goa Police was able to reach out to the location of the victims. Mandrem Police Inspector and members of Arz NGO went in search and managed to rescue two victims and arrest one trafficker,” Dalvi said.

The rescued women have been lodged in a protective home at Merces in North Goa.

Police are further investigating the case.