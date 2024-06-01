Azerbaijan's Economic Organizations Exhibit Strong Activity Revival, Says Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's economic organizations show a high activityrevival, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers VugarOruj said at the meeting of the Council of Appraisal Associationsof Turkic States and the 3rd International Appraisers Forum in Bakuon June 1, Azernews reports.

According to him, state support in Azerbaijan has opened up newopportunities for association organizations.

The official also said that the Council of AppraisalAssociations of Turkic States is a structured body and operateswithin the framework of institutions regulating its activities inspecific areas.

He pointed out that the activity of associative trade unions hasbeen increased to ensure the coordinated activity of economicsectors.

"The Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers is one of the firstassociative organizations in our country and began its activitiesat the end of the last century, during a period when suchorganizations were still weak. The progressive changes occurring inthis field have also impacted the activities of society. In recentyears, significant changes have taken place in society'sactivities, with the strengthening of international relations beingof particular importance," he added.

Oruj also mentioned that the Council of Appraisal Associationsof Turkic States has managed to unite appraisers working inAzerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan,Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

To note, the appraisal associations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye,Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the TurkishRepublic of Northern Cyprus are collective members of the Councilof Appraisal Associations of Turkic States.

The Association of Appraisers of the Turkic States, which unitesover 700 appraisal companies and thousands of appraisers, wasfounded on June 1, 2023, in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.