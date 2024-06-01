               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mortar Shell Found In J&K's Poonch


6/1/2024 8:13:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found in a Farm in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The shell was found by a villager in a farm land in Uchhad area of Mendhar and informed police, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell, they said.

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Rusted Mortar Shell Destroyed In Jammu Rusted Mortar Shell Found In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN01062024000215011059ID1108283897


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search