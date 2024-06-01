Mortar Shell Found In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found in a Farm in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
The shell was found by a villager in a farm land in Uchhad area of Mendhar and informed police, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
A Police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell, they said.
