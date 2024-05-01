Media reports India to begin making bullet trains

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards modernizing its railway infrastructure, India has announced plans to manufacture its own bullet trains capable of speeds exceeding 250 kilometers per hour (kmph). According to a report by The Economic Times, the initiative aims to harness domestic expertise to propel India's rail network into the realm of high-speed transportation.



The upcoming bullet trains will be developed on the foundation laid by India's domestically designed 'Vande Bharat' semi-high-speed trains, which currently boast speeds of up to 180 kmph. The design and manufacturing process for the bullet train project is underway at the Indian Railways' Integral Coach Factory (ICF) located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as revealed by sources cited by ET.



This endeavor comes at a time when India is intensifying efforts to introduce high-speed rail services, recognizing the pivotal role of railways as a primary mode of transportation for millions of citizens. With over 12,000 trains operating daily and ferrying approximately 24 million passengers, enhancing the speed and efficiency of rail travel is a priority for the Indian government.



The recent developments coincide with India's impending deal with Japan for 24 E5 series Shinkansen high-speed trains, manufactured by Hitachi Rail and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.



These cutting-edge trains are slated to operate on India's inaugural high-speed rail line, spanning 508 kilometers and linking Ahmedabad in Gujarat with Mumbai, Maharashtra. Once operational, the bullet train is poised to revolutionize travel between these economic hubs, slashing journey times from over eight hours to just two.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has affirmed that significant progress has been made on the project, with completion anticipated within the next two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has underscored its commitment to advancing high-speed rail connectivity, promising additional bullet train corridors in its manifesto for the forthcoming general elections. Building on the experience gained from the inaugural corridor, the party aims to initiate feasibility studies for new corridors across North, South, and East India, signaling a bold vision for the future of Indian railways.



India's foray into bullet train manufacturing signifies a landmark achievement in its quest for a modern and efficient transportation network. By leveraging indigenous capabilities and international partnerships, India is poised to embark on a transformative journey towards high-speed rail connectivity, enhancing mobility and fostering economic growth across the nation.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160508