Architectural Wonders On Istanbul Waterway: Iconic Bosphorus Mansions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Like the Bosphorus itself, the magnificent mansions on its banksare also eye-catching. Among the most important cultural heritagesof Istanbul, the city where the European and Asian continents meet,these buildings belonging to different periods have differentarchitectural styles. Mansions on both the European and Anatoliancoasts are best seen from the Bosphorus. An ideal way to see thesepicturesque houses, boat tours offer a different cruise experience,complete with stunning views of the city.

Charming Istanbul

Throughout the incarnation of Istanbul, the Bosphorus has beenthe centre of the city. The breathtaking mansions dated to the 17thcentury, "leaning their backs on the gardens and stretching theirlegs to the sea," later shed light on a different era in Ottomanhistory. The status of the owner governed the location as well asthe colour of their mansions. These buildings from the Ottomanperiod are generally built in the style of a kiosk and residence(konak), with two or three floors, many rooms and a large area of them are built with stone, brick and wood (Baghdadi)techniques, with various touches referring to Ottoman architecture keeping with their waterfront location, many of the mansionsfeature private boat docks.







While Dolmabahçe Palace, Çırağan Palace, Adile Sultan Mansion,Beylerbeyi Palace, and Küçüksu Mansion are among the most prominentbuildings seen along the Bosphorus today, it is believed that atone point more than 300 mansions lined both sides of the waterway.A cruise on the Bosphorus from the European continent to Ortaköy,Kuruçeşme, Arnavutköy, Bebek, Rumelihisarı, Emirgan, Istinye,Yeniköy, Tarabya and Sarıyer, and on the Anatolian side, you willsee stunningly beautiful mansions in Kuzguncuk, Beylerbeyi,Çengelköy, Vanikoy, Kandilli, Anadoluhisarı, Kanlıca, Çubuklu,Paşabahçe and Beykoz. takes out Although some of these buildingswere built during the Republic, most of them date back to theOttoman Empire. Some of the surviving buildings have been restoredto their former glory through conservation efforts and turned intohotels, museums or grand event spaces. Many mansions still serve asresidences for families from Istanbul.

Istanbul's Quiet Oasis, Istanbul Bosphorus

Of course, the perfect way to cross the Bosphorus is by boat,where you can see the mansions lined up like stones along theshore. Boat tours in Istanbul usually depart from ferry piers inthe bustling Kabataş and Eminönü neighbourhoods. These boat trips,which are usually short or long tours, are very popular withvisitors and offer a limited time to experience the beauty of theBosphorus and its coastline. Another option is to charter a privateboat for a more flexible and exclusive experience. Come spring, thecoastline of the Bosphorus comes alive with flowers in shades ofpink and purple. Stretching from Beykoz to Üsküdar and Kuzguncuk,from the Historical Peninsula to Beşiktaş, Kuruçeşme, Yeniköy andRumeli Hisarı, these colours add to the dramatic beauty ofIstanbul's mansions.







The centre of attraction of the city

For Istanbul residents as well as local and internationaltourists, the Bosphorus coast is home to some of the city's mostpopular attractions. In addition to offering a bright and pleasantatmosphere that emphasises the vibrancy of this metropolis, theBosphorus waterfront is home to excellent fish restaurants,Michelin-starred venues serving great international and Turkishcuisine, picturesque cafes and even trendy nightclubs. Strollingthe Bosphorus can also offer unexpected experiences, from deliciousstreet snacks to an impromptu concert by musicians.