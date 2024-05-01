Von der Leyen indicates that EU TikTok prohibition is ‘not excluded’

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has indicated that the European Union is considering the possibility of banning Chinese-owned video-hosting platform TikTok. During a recent debate, von der Leyen expressed concerns about TikTok posing a threat, without providing specific details. This comes in the wake of a recent move by US President Joe Biden, who signed a law mandating TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face being barred from app stores.



Von der Leyen's remarks underscore the growing scrutiny faced by TikTok from both the United States and European Union governments over alleged security breaches and violations. While TikTok has consistently denied these allegations, leaders in both regions have raised concerns about the platform's operations.



Highlighting the European Union's proactive stance, von der Leyen mentioned that the European Commission was the first institution globally to ban TikTok on its corporate telephones. She emphasized the need for platforms like TikTok to take responsibility for the content they provide and noted the commission's efforts to regulate such platforms.



The European Union's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton further echoed these concerns by likening TikTok Lite to potentially harmful and addictive products like "cigarettes 'light'." The European Union has taken concrete steps to address these concerns, opening a case against ByteDance over its TikTok Lite application for failing to submit a mandatory risk assessment report. ByteDance has been given a deadline until May 3 to provide the required information, with potential fines amounting to 1% of the company's annual income for noncompliance.

