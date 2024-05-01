(MENAFN) Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's tenure and potential renewal in June, attention has turned to the transparency and accountability of her administration's handling of Covid vaccine procurement. Criticism has been mounting regarding the perceived lack of transparency surrounding the deals struck between the European Union and vaccine manufacturers during the pandemic, particularly in light of the bloc's swift rollout of a QR code system for proof of vaccination.



The QR code system, implemented across the European Union for travel, leisure, and in some cases, employment requirements, has raised eyebrows as concerns emerged regarding the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing infection, transmission, and death. Skeptical members of the European Parliament have been vocal in demanding clarity regarding the nature of the contracts signed between European Union leadership and pharmaceutical companies, which reportedly encompassed 11 agreements, covering 4.6 billion vaccine doses, and involving a staggering EUR71 billion of public funds.



The controversy surrounding what has been dubbed "Pfizergate" underscores broader concerns about governance and decision-making processes within the European Commission.



Questions linger regarding the level of oversight and scrutiny applied to these crucial agreements, particularly given the significant financial investment and public health implications involved.



As discussions continue regarding Ursula von der Leyen's potential re-nomination and confirmation for another term as European Commission President, calls for greater transparency and accountability in vaccine procurement processes are likely to persist. The outcome of these deliberations will not only shape the future of European Union leadership but also have far-reaching implications for public trust in the European institutions and their ability to navigate complex challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160222