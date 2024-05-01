Inclement Weather: Classwork Suspended In 33 Kupwara Schools

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday said that classwork for thirty-three schools in the district will remain suspended due to the waterlogging caused by heavy rains in the past few days in Kashmir.
An official said that as per the list shared by the Concerned Zonal Education Officers, the classwork of the flood-affected (submerged) schools in Kupwara district, including UPS Trumnar, PS Chard Batpora, UPS Hirri Payeen, UPS Hiri Bala, UPS Solina, PS Shart Gulgm, PS Lone Mohalla Gulgam, MS Kultoora, UPS Lalbugh, UPS Wahipora, UPS Ananwan, BMS Khanpora, UPS Check Tekipora, GHS Chogal, UPS Mxed Dardhali, PS Khan Mohalla Shatrigam, PS Mobile Dardhaji, GMS Kulangam, PS Khurahambad, MS Kawari, UPS Goonipora, BPS Chogal, UPS Baripora, PS New Colony, Awathkuli, BHS Chogal, PS Chota Braipora, PS Asthan Mohalla, Kulangam, PS Herpora Kulangam, UPS Geripora, PS Bandariyan, PS Khumriyal, PS Kahipora, PS Ganie Mohalla, Bramri, and UPS Armpora, will remain suspended until alternative arrangements are made.ADVERTISEMENT
It is pertinent to mention here that classwork at Kashmir University and all schools in the Kashmir division remained suspended on Tuesday following a flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Kashmir.
