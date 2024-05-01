               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tripartite Meeting Of The Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan To Be Held


(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdullayeva, AZERNEWS

A tripartite meeting of the ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstanand Uzbekistan will be held in Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy MinisterMikayil Jabbarov on his X social network.

The post reads:

"Within the framework of our business trip to the Republic ofUzbekistan we will participate in the meeting of the SupervisoryBoard of the Investment Company, in Tashkent International InvestForum, as well as in a tripartite meeting with the ministers ofUzbekistan and Kazakhstan. We will hold discussions with a numberof government representatives of Uzbekistan on initiatives thatserve the common interests of our countries and the possibilitiesof developing our economy cooperation."

