President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Has Been Crossroads Of Cultures For Centuries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has been a crossroads of cultures for centuries. Ourgeographical location, positioned between East and West, has pavedthe way for this tendency,” said President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forumon Intercultural Dialogue, themed“Dialogue for Peace and GlobalSecurity: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku.
According to Azernews , the Presidenthighlighted that Azerbaijani society, known for itsmulticulturalism and significant ethnic diversity, has upheld keyvalues such as tolerance, mutual respect, friendship, andpartnership over the centuries.
