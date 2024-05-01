Bomb Scare In Delhi-NCR Schools: Over 50 Schools Send Children Home Here's All That We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning received a bomb threat via email, leading to a panic situation and prompt search operation from Delhi police, bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Fire Service are present at the schools and search operations are underway.“We got information that the same email was sent to several schools at around 4:15am. We took action and made the decision to close the schools and send the students back home,” said Rohit Meena, DCP South West, Delhi Education minister Atishi said that students have been evacuated and premises of schools are being searched by Delhi Police. She further added that so far, nothing has been found in any of the schools. She also urged parents not to panic. \"School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed.\"However, this is not the first time schools in Delhi-NCR have received such threat emails. In February this year and April last year, several schools received similar threat emails that turned out to be hoaxes scare: Nearly 100 Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats, students evacuated; search onThreat mails to schoolsNoida's Delhi Public School, Delhi's Mother Mary's School, Sanskriti School, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, and Amity School in Saket and Sector 30 are among the several schools that have received the bomb scare premises of all the schools that received threat emails were evacuated after the local police were informed. The police said a thorough check is underway, said the police closedOver 50 schools have sent children home. One of the parents of a student from DPS Dwarka said they got the message that the school would remain shut today.“We got a message from the school that due to an unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation, but later, we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school,” ANI quoted a parent named Praveen as saying Read: Delhi School EWS Admission 2024: Registration window opens tomorrow at nic. Check deadline, eligibility\"We can't take risk\"Kamini, the principal of Delhi Public School in Noida, told ANI that they informed the police after receiving the threat email.“We have students, so we can't take the risk. The parents have been informed, and the students have been sent back to their homes.”Same pattern of sending mailThe Delhi Police said threat emails had been sent to several places since Tuesday evening, and the pattern seems to be the same.“Dateline is not mentioned, and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present, an investigation is being done.”\"Checking Underway, don't panic\"Rohit Meena, DCP South West, told ANI that checking is underway at all the schools, and the technical wing is investigating the email.“I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration.”\"Nothing found in Mother Mary's School\"Delhi Fire Services Officer JB Singh says they received a call about a bomb from the school (Mother Mary's School, Mayur Vihar). However, nothing was found after checking.“It was a hoax call. One fire tender, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Police are present at the spot,” he added.

