School Of Business Management NMIMS Mumbai Successfully Hosted Its 21St Convocation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30 April 2024: SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) Mumbai recently hosted its 21st Convocation ceremony. This year's Convocation felicitated a total of 770 students as they graduated from four programmes, namely the Ph.D., MBA, MBA (Human Resources) and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) programmes.



Shri Somanath S, Secretary of the Department of Space, Chairman of the Space Commission and the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation graced the event as the Chief Guest. Mr. Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo Inc. was SBM's special guest and was conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2024.



The Chief Guest was joined on the dais by Dr. Jayant Gandhi, Secretary of the SVKM Trust and Nominee of the Honourable Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, who presided over the ceremony as also Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ashish Daptardar, Additional Registrar, and Dr. Chandrima Sikdar, Associate Dean of Programmes and Student Learning Experience at SBM.



Addressing students at the event, Shri Somanath S. emphasized, "We must realise the potential of our nation and organise ourselves towards that. With the success of Chandrayaan 3, we have made a significant mark. It has made a huge impact not only in India but globally. This accomplishment at frugal costs talks of our engineering capabilities. We owe the ability of our space sector to 60 years of hard work and the guidance of visionaries. As India moves towards becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world, I strongly believe our mastery of technology will drive our nation to the top."



Reminiscing his student days at NMIMS, Mr. Jagrut Kotecha shared, "Life has come a full circle today. Thirty years ago, I was part of a similar ceremony. NMIMS laid the foundation for my business and management acumen, moral compass, entrepreneurial spirit and hunger for learning. It is good to see that even today, these are still embedded in the programs. I urge each one of you to never stop learning, networking, and thirdly always do things the right way."



In his inspiring address to the graduates, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor stated, "This day marks the beginning of an exciting chapter filled with infinite possibilities and opportunities. As you look forward to your future, it is important to remember the lessons you have learnt and the experiences that have shaped you. Always remember that wherever you go and whatever you do, your actions will be like your fingerprints - proof of where you have been and what you have touched. You are going out in the world with excellent NMIMS credentials. Let's take the first step forward towards a future with courage, determination and a commitment to excellence."



Dr. Chandrima Sikdar presented the review of the Full-Time MBA programs of the SBM. Dr Jayant Gandhi, Dr. Ramesh Bhatt conferred the degrees on the graduating students and Shri Somanath S. gave away awards to the meritorious students. The event also witnessed the release of the Roster of Events, Convocation Brochure, and NMIMS Management Review.



The academic year 2023-2024 was one of notable achievements for SBM. It became the first B-School in Western India to be reaccredited by the AACSB. It was ranked 83rd among the 100 Global B-Schools in the FT - Masters in Management 2023 Rankings and 21st as per the National Institute Ranking Framework 2023 (NIRF 2023). 2023 saw 166 companies visit SBM's campus for the MBA program, 46 for MBA HR and 32 for MBA Pharmaceutical Management programs.



Research and collaboration were at the forefront in the academic year 2023-2024. Nearly 40 research publications were published in journals of national and international repute, with 9 papers published in ABDC A category journals. Special mention was made of goes to Dr. Sachin Mathur, Associate Professor and Dr. Mayank Joshipura, who published the highest impact factor paper for the year in a 12.5 Impact Factor journal.



The memorable convocation ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Meena Chintamaneni. Quoting the late President of India, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, she recalled, "He had said at one of our convocations, 'If you imbibe four things - great aim, seeking knowledge, hard work and perseverance - success can't elude you.' Every graduate should remember this as they embark on their careers." The Convocation ceremony concluded in the midst of cheer, excitement and optimism for the graduating students, as they transitioned to becoming SBM's alumni.





About NMIMS SBM Mumbai



The School of Business Management (SBM) of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed to be University (as per UGC Norms), one of India's premier business schools is situated in Mumbai - the financial hub and nerve centre of the country.



Apart from offering diverse cutting-edge programs for students, it also offers executive education programs for professionals. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners, provides them with the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives, through case method as its chief pedagogical tool to bring to the classroom real-world business scenarios, SBM has an abundance of intellectual capital in the form of faculty members who are renowned in their respective fields and are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment.



Social sensitivity is the credo at SBM, where students are sensitized to respond to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge for creating a sustainable society.

Company :-PROSE INTEGRATED

User :- Pooja Mishra

Email :...

Mobile:- +91- 7710083571