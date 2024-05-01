Tesla Lay-Off: Elon Musk's Ex-Employee Left In Disbelief After Termination: 'Slept In Car To Avoid...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To manage its market stagnancy, Elon Musk's Tesla is constantly restructuring its workforce leading to hundreds of lay offs. Several Tesla employees have shared their experiences on social media about how they were terminated overnight and not even allowed to enter the office the next day.

Tesla is laying off around more than 10 per cent of its global workforce. The job reduction in the EV company is the result of rapid growth that led to duplication of roles, Musk told the company staff in an internal email, according to AFP. Recently, a former Tesla employee who was laid off in Tesla's job cut drive shared his experience on LinkedIn. The termination of services at Tesla on April 15, left Nico Murillo in disbelief. In his recent LinkedIn post, Murillo shared details of his five-year-long journey with the company. At times, he even chose to sleep in the car to avoid hours spent travelling.(More to come)

MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108159797