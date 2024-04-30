Industrial Producer Price Index Decreases By 1.56 % In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The industrial producer price index decreased by 1.56 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 107.21 points compared with 108.91 for the same period in 2023.

Prices of transformative industries decreased by 1.92 per cent, and prices of extractive industries decreased by 2.33 per cent, while electricity prices increased by 4.65 per cent compared with the cumulative index for the first three months in 2024 and 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the monthly report of the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Tuesday, prices of industrial producers decreased by 1.42 per cent in March of 2024, reaching 107.62 points compared with 109.17 for the same month in 2023.

On the commodity level, contributing to the decrease in the March index of 2024 compared with the same month of 2023, prices of transformative industries decreased by 1.66 per cent, and prices of extractive industries by 4.32 per cent, while electricity prices increased by 5.08 per cent.

According to the report, the industrial producer price index rose by 0.44 per cent in March of 2024, reaching 107.62 points compared with 107.14 for the previous month of the same year.

On a monthly basis, the overall industrial producer price index for March 2024 increased compared with the previous month due to an increase in transformative industries prices by 0.57 per cent, while extractive industry prices decreased by 0.91 per cent, and electricity prices by 0.13 per cent.





