Minister Partners With FAO To Cultivate Indigenous Trees For Climate Resilience

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Environment Minister, Muawieh Radaideh, and the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Jordan, Nabil Assaf, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at boosting the planting of native, economically beneficial tree species. The goal is to alleviate the impacts of climate change while safeguarding biodiversity.

Radaideh highlighted the importance of this initiative in achieving the objectives of nationwide effort to plant 10 million trees over the next decade. This endeavour seeks to mitigate climate change, increase green spaces, preserve biodiversity, and combat land degradation in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The minister pointed out that the project enhances the concept of the economic benefits of forests, particularly for communities residing near forested areas. This is achieved by actively involving these communities in protecting forests and realising the concepts of ecosystem services, which align with national strategies aimed at addressing climate change, preserving biodiversity, and combating desertification.

Assaf said that intense competition in the agricultural market with economically viable crops has limited opportunities to benefit from products derived from forests containing valuable native species.



FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdulhakim Waer attended the signing ceremony.