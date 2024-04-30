EFG's Tanmeyah Wins Awards For Women's Empowerment, Microfinance By 'Global Banking And Finance Review Magazine'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Tanmeyah, a leading microfinance subsidiary of EFG Holding in Egypt, has won two awards from Global Banking & Finance Review magazine:“Best Financial Institution for Empowering Women in Business in Egypt 2024” and“Best Microfinance Company Egypt 2024.”

The awards recognise Tanmeyah's commitment to financial inclusion and its impactful work within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, the company said in a Tuesday press statement. Tanmeyah's efforts align with the Egyptian government's focus on fostering women's empowerment and wider financial inclusion.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our commitment to women's financial empowerment and being named Best Micro Finance Company Egypt 2024,” said Jinu Johnson, CEO and MD of Tanmeyah.“I believe fervently in the transformative power of empowering women through access to financial resources. Women-owned businesses are engines of innovation and resilience, yet they often face systemic barriers to accessing capital. By offering lending products tailored to support women entrepreneurs, we not only stimulate economic growth but also foster social equity.”

Tanmeyah demonstrates its commitment to women's empowerment both through its client base – nearly 50% are female entrepreneurs – and its workforce, where women comprise approximately 39%. This diversity fosters a vibrant and inclusive work environment.

Prioritising underserved regions like Upper Egypt and the Delta, Tanmeyah ensures broader segments of society have access to financial services and can participate meaningfully in the economy. Its dedication to ESG principles and financial inclusion paves the way for a more prosperous and equitable future for all Egyptians.